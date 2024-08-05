Man rapes 13-year-old girl after giving her lift on bike

A man abducted a minor girl on the pretext of offering her lift to her maternal grandmother’s house and raped her. The accused fled after dropping her at the Jalandhar Bypass Chowk. A man abducted a minor girl on the pretext of offering her lift to her maternal grandmother’s house and raped her. The accused fled after dropping her at the Jalandhar Bypass Chowk. (HT File)

Following the complaint of the mother of the victim, the Salem Tabri police lodged an FIR against the accused, who has been identified as Jaspal Singh, alias Fauji.

The complainant stated that her 13-year-old daughter had left the house to visit her maternal grandmother. She made a call to her mother to confirm if she had reached there. After her mother stated that the girl had not reached there, she started searching for her daughter.

The woman added that when she reached near Jalandhar bypass, she found her daughter at a roadside tea stall, who was crying profusely. On being asked the girl stated that when she was walking to the house of her maternal grandmother, a bike-borne man intercepted her way. The accused impersonated their relative and offered her a lift on his bike. The accused took her to an unidentified place and raped her. Later, the accused fled, dropping her at Jalandhar bypass.

Sub-inspector Kashmir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have registered a case against the accused under section 65 (1) (rape on woman under sixteen years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.