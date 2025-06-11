Search Search
Man resisting snatching attempt beaten up brutally in Raipur Rani

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 11, 2025 09:36 AM IST

A 25-year-old man was brutally assaulted by three motorcycle-borne snatchers after he resisted their attempt to snatch his mobile phone at Haryoli village in Raipur Rani on Monday night.

The victim, Sahil, sustained multiple injuries, including 12 stitches to his head, after being mercilessly attacked with knuckle punches and a bracelet. (HT)

The victim, Sahil, sustained multiple injuries, including 12 stitches to his head, after being mercilessly attacked with knuckle punches and a bracelet.

In his complaint to police, Sahil narrated that he was walking on the main road of his village while attending a phone call around 9.30 pm.

Suddenly, three youths on a motorcycle approached him from behind and one of the pillion riders snatched his phone.

Reacting immediately, Sahil said, he grabbed the snatcher, which caused their motorcycle to fall. At this point, two of the snatchers started hitting him repeatedly on the head with knuckle punches and a bracelet.

Hearing the melee, Sahil’s cousin and another village resident rushed to his rescue. Two of the accused fled on the motorcycle, while the third was apprehended by Sahil and the villagers. Sahil also recovered his mobile phone from the apprehended snatcher.

The victim was initially taken to the community health centre (CHC) in Raipur Rani. But rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, due to the severity of his injuries and received 12 stitches on the head.

Raipur Rani police have identified the accused as Aman, Suraj and Karan, who have been booked under Sections 62 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, Aman and Suraj are from Antala village in Ambala, and Karan is from Chajju Majra village in Mohali. Efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused.

