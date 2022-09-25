Man run over by Shatabdi in Zirakpur

An unidentified man was run over by the Shatabdi Express near the Dhakoli railway gate around 9 pm on Friday. According to police, the deceased, who appeared to be 35 years old, was walking on the railway track when he was hit by the train. He was dressed in a blue shirt and jeans, but not carrying any identity card. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for 72 hours for identification.

AICC revamps social media department

Chandigarh The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed NJK Tejesh as chairperson of the social media department of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee. The AICC also approved the appointment of six state coordinators Vishal Jadhav, Harshith Kumar, Hunar Chaudhary, Guddu Yadav and Aditya Vikram Singh. Tejesh, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, is pursuing law at Panjab University.

Enhance old-age pension to ₹2,000: Social welfare committee reiterates demand

Chandigarh The UT administration’s social welfare committee has once again demanded that its resolution to enhance old-age, widow and disabled person pension to at least ₹2,000 per month be approved immediately. Around 25,000 families will benefit from this increase. The committee had met under the chairpersonship of former MP and additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain, who observed that the recommendation that was made two years ago is still awaiting approval.

PEC marks ‘NSS Day’

Chandigarh NSS (National Service Scheme) Day was observed at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Saturday. A power-point presentation highlighting the motto, history, aim and objectives of NSS was delivered to the audience. They were also apprised of the events such as blood donation camps,cleanliness, pulse polio and plantation drives, street plays carried out.

Industry-academia meet at PU

Chandigarh The technology enabling centre (TEC) organised an ‘industry-academia meet’ at Panjab University on Saturday. The main objective the industry-academia meet was initiation of interface clubs, including people from the industry and academia who will be called interface champions. These interface clubs will cater to the industrial issues and needs of that particular technological field. The academia also described technologies ready to be transferred to the industry.

CRIKC hold 3 workshops in GMSH, Sector 22

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC), Igniting Young Minds, an initiative for nurturing scientific temper through social outreach for school students, conducted three workshops at Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 22, on Saturday. The Panjab University department of physics held a workshop on ray optics for Class 10 students. They were also given practical demonstrations. The PU department of biology held a mentorship workshop to generate project ideas for the National Children Science Congressfor junior and senior-level students.

Fire and safety body holds seminar

Chandigarh: The Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) organised an exhibition and seminar in Sector 17 on Saturday. Chandigarh chapter president Surinder Bahga said the association was working with many educational institutes in the city to raise awareness about fire safety and security. Mayor Sarabjit Kaur was the chief guest. Ajay Duggal of National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research emphasised on the appropriate design, execution and maintenance of roads to prevent mishaps.The programme was attended by around 150 professionals, including architects, engineers, builders and consultants.

‘Inspire’ awards: Three city students honoured

Chandigarh Three students from different schools of the city were awarded the ‘Inspire’ Awards - MANAK (million minds augmenting national aspirations and lnowledge) for their innovative ideas at the ninth national-level exhibition and project competition held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on September 14. The awardees are Amandeep Singh of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Sector-35 for a smart gas stove, Sachchit Kumar Sharma from KBDAV School, Sector 7 for drowning warning sensor and Arryan Madhu Chitkara from Chitkara International School, Sector 25 for the communicator mask. Five students were selected by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to participate in the national-level event. They were awarded with trophies and certificates by Dr Jitender Singh, Union minister of state, ministry of science and technology and earth sciences.

PGI director inaugurates two upgraded services

Chandigarh Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) director Dr Vivek Lal inaugurated two inaugurated services – an air conditioner and 5KW solar panel at the Community Centre at Sector 12 and maintenance office in Sector 24 on Saturday. The upgrade to the community centre for the use of PGI staff cost ₹60.16 lakh, while the upgraded maintenance office that will cater to the requirements for around 550 dwelling units of PGI staff in Sector 24 cost ₹ 28.12 lakh.

PGI marks anniversary of 1st coronary angioplasty

Chandigarh PGI’s department of cardiology marked the anniversary of the first coronary angioplasty performed by Dr Andreas Gruntzig on September 16, 1977. The surgery was performed on a 38-year-old patient. The advanced cardiac centre at PGIMER, Chandigarh, is reputed to have one of the lowest mortality in acute cardiogenic shock and acute coronary syndrome.

Endocrinology alumni meet

Chandigarh The Chandigarh chapter of Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) invited endocrinology alumni for a conference on Thursday. Around 70% endocrinology alumni participated in the meeting. Department of endocrinology and metabolism head professor Sanjay Bhadada said that the conference important event for diabetes as well as bone and mineral metabolism.

HC chief justice releases newsletter

Chandigarh Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice RS Jha released the newsletter The Opinion, a compilation of articles written in the field of law by members of the high court bar at the HC Bar Complex. Appreciation certificates were also given to around 60 members of the bar who have contributed to society through literature and social work. HTC

Orientation programme at yoga college

Chandigarh An orientation was organised for bachelor of education, post graduate diploma in yoga therapy and basic certificate course in yoga education was organised at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health on Saturday. Principal Dr Sapna Nanda welcomed the chief guest Swami Anupma Anand of the Ramakrishna Mission. The programme commenced with the Saraswati Vandana and lamp lightning ceremony. Anand encouraged the students to follow the path of yoga whole heartedly and also follow the principles of Swami Vivekanand. Students were familiarised with the campus,library, curriculum and other activities.

UT kicks off two-week World Tourism Day celebration

Chandigarh The Chandigarh tourism department initiated two-week World Tourism Day celebrations on Saturday, The theme for the celebrations is ‘Rethinking tourism.’ A three-day yoga competition was organised in the morning and self defence demonstrations were given at Sukhna Lake in the evening at the Sukhna Lake and Shivalik Garden, Manimajra. A ‘run for tourism’, quiz competition and art festival for the inclusion of children and young adults with disability was also organised between the lake to Capitol Complex, Government Museum and Art Gallery, respectively.