Man selling cannabis caught on camera in Zirakpur, booked

Zirakpur police have booked a drug peddler after a resident posing as a dummy customer captured him selling cannabis. However, the peddler managed to flee from the spot.
The police said the complainant claimed that he made the video of the drug peddler following the appeal by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to expose smugglers and sellers.
Investigating officer ASI Naib Singh said Rajan Jaiswal, a resident of Dhakoli, said he and his friend were near a slum when they learnt that a drug peddler is selling cannabis to slum dwellers. He went to the slum as a decoy and demanded cannabis worth ₹100 from the peddler. When his friend started filming, the drug dealer became suspicious and fled the scene.
The ASI said that after recovering 6 grams of cannabis bought by the complainant, a case has been registered against the unidentified accused on the basis of video and a hunt for him has been launched.
Chandigarh: Education department officials inspect infra at 5 govt schools
To ensure that infrastructure at government schools in Chandigarh is upgraded before their reopening after the summer break, UT secretary, education, Purva Garg, along with director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, UT chief engineer CB Ojha and other officials, visited five schools on Thursday.
Chandigarh: Shorter route to airport in the works, UT tells high court
Appearing before the Punjab and Haryana high court with regard to status of different infrastructure projects related to the Chandigarh International Airport, the UT administration on Thursday informed the court that a shorter route to the airport was in the works. In March, HC had sought fresh progress reports from UT on the airport-related projects. The directions came on a 2015 public interest litigation by Mohali Industries Association, alleging lack of facilities at the airport.
Gulzar Inder Chahal elected as PCA president
Former cricketer and actor Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal, 39, was unanimously elected as the new president of the Punjab Cricket Association on Thursday. Gulzar has succeeded noted industrialist Rajinder Gupta, who had resigned in April after his tenure got over. Four more office-bearers, including vice-president Gagan Khanna, secretary Dilsher Khanna, joint secretary Surjit Rai and treasurer Rakesh Walia, were also elected at PCA's annual general meeting at its stadium in Phase 9, Mohali.
Recovered AK-47 magazine is of Nishan Singh’s gun: Mohali police
Further interrogation of gangster Lakhbir Singh's five associates, who were arrested on Wednesday, has revealed that the AK-47 magazine recovered from them is of the rifle recovered from Nishan Singh, arrested earlier in May for giving logistics support for the RPG attack at Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali. According to police, his associate, Nishan and Lovejeet Singh, alias Love, 20 knew each other and worked for a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, Landa, who operates from Pakistan.
In Panchkula, Housing Board chowk a hotspot for protesters
In the past one year, Panchkula has witnessed over 68 protests. What remained the common factor among them was the protest site -- the Housing Board chowk. Instead of using the designated dharna ground, the protesters chose the chowk – the main connecting point between Chandigarh and Panchkula – leaving hundreds of commuters a harried lot. Water cannons were used at least eight times on the protesters near the Housing Board chowk.
