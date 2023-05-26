Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali man awarded 10-year RI for trying to rape two-year-old

Mohali man awarded 10-year RI for trying to rape two-year-old

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 26, 2023 01:22 AM IST

The Mohali court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also imposed a fine of ₹35,000 on the convict, Shiv Sagar

Nearly two years after a 35-year-old man tried to rape a two-year-old girl in Balongi, a local court has sentenced him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment.

According to case files, in July 2021, the child was playing outside her house in Balongi, Mohali, when Sagar took her to nearby bushes. (Shutterstock)
According to case files, in July 2021, the child was playing outside her house in Balongi, Mohali, when Sagar took her to nearby bushes. (Shutterstock)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also imposed a fine of 35,000 on the convict, Shiv Sagar.

According to case files, in July 2021, the child was playing outside her house, when Sagar took her to nearby bushes. On finding the child missing, her mother went to look for her and caught Sagar trying to rape her. On spotting the woman, he fled the scene. He was arrested after the mother reported the matter to the Balongi police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rape
rape
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out