Man given life term in 2018 murder case

A local court on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a 2018 murder case.

The court of additional session judge Shiv Mohan Garg also imposed a fine of ₹1,10,000 on the convict.

On June 28, 2018, Gaurav Kumar was booked by the Basti Johdewal police for the murder of Gharjit Singh. The accused was apprehended at the railway station on June 29, 2018. Kumar used a pistol to fatally shoot the victim.

Gaurav Chaudhary, son of the victim, lodged a complaint stating that his father had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under sections 323, 341, 506, 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phillaur police station in 2016. Kumar had spent three months in jail in the aforementioned case and that Kumar killed his father out of revenge, the complainant said.

According to the prosecution, on June 28, 2018, the victim’s son reported to the police that Kumar, also known as Goru, had shot his father. The incident took place around 12:15 pm at Gharjit Singh’s shop on Bahadhurke road. Kumar arrived at the scene on a white scooter, parked it in front of the shop, brandished a pistol, and fired a shot at Gharjit’s left chest. Seizing the opportunity provided by the rainy weather, Kumar fled the scene on his scooter, causing a commotion. Gharjit was then taken to CMC hospital where he was declared dead.

During the police remand of Kumar, Yograj was implicated as an accomplice, leading to the issuance of his production warrants.

Yograj was already in jail for a different case and was subsequently arrested. During the interrogation, Yograj revealed that two pistols, including the one used in the crime, were purchased by his brother Vishal Kumar and brother-in-law Ajay Kumar from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, along with another pistol, each priced at ₹40,000. Therefore, Vishal and Ajay were also named as accused in the case. However, all three were released due to insufficient evidence.

After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the court found the accused guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment under Section 302 the IPC and 25 of the Arms Act.