Man shoots himself dead at Mohali bank: Gunman blames AIG for driving bizman to suicide

Six days after a businessman allegedly shot himself dead inside the toilet of HDFC bank in Sector 68 on September 9, co-accused assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rishi Raj Singh approached a Mohali court for anticipatory bail, claiming innocence and blaming Gurjot Singh Kaler, an assistant inspector general (AIG) with Punjab Police, for driving the victim to suicide. On Monday, ASI Rishi Raj filed a bail petition before the Mohali sessions court, asserting that he was merely posted as a gunman with AIG Kaler and had no role in the suicide. (HT Photo for representation)

Police have booked six people, including Kaler, for abetment to suicide based on a video statement recorded by the deceased minutes before his death. In the video, the businessman named the AIG, his gunman ASI Rishi Raj Singh, chartered accountant Samir Aggarwal and two others—Rinku Krishan and Saina Arora— as responsible for driving him into financial and mental distress.

On Monday, ASI Rishi Raj filed a bail petition before the Mohali sessions court, asserting that he was merely posted as a gunman with AIG Kaler and had no role in the suicide. He claimed that he was only following his senior officer’s instructions when he accompanied the deceased.

In his petition, Rishi Raj alleged that AIG Kaler had asked him to bring the businessman to his residence in Sector 80. While on the way, the businessman requested a stop at HDFC bank to collect his loan account statement, he claimed. But he locked himself inside the bank’s toilet and shot himself with his licensed firearm.

The ASI stated that after hearing the gunshot, he and the bank staff forced open the door, found the man critically injured and rushed him to a government hospital in Mohali, where he was declared dead.

A day later, Mohali police booked AIG Kaler and five others under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Phase 8 police station.

The victim’s father had informed police that his son was into immigration and property businesses for several years in Sector 82, Mohali. He alleged that the accused took crores from his son on the pretext of property investments, but neither fulfilled the deals nor returned the money.