Man shot dead for trying to stop scooter theft in Punjab’s Majitha
A 65-year-old man was shot dead when he tried stop two thieves from stealing the scooter of two girls at Dhing Nangal village in Majitha sub-division, police said on Saturday.
Also read: Sangrur LS byelection: AAP’s Gurmail Singh, Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD(A) file papers
The deceased was identified as Harjinder Singh of Dhing Nangal, while the accused are Jasmeet Singh and his father Harjinder Singh (namesake of the victim), also residents of the village.
Police said the incident took place at 8.30pm on Friday when the victim and his brother Gurbhej Singh were on their way home.
“The accused were trying to snatch the scooter of the two girls, who are from the adjoining Bhaini village. When my brother noticed this, he tried to stop the accused. Jasmeet took out his pistol and fired at my brother, who received two bullet injuries, one in the chest and another on the leg,” Gurbhej said.
Soon after opening fire, the father and son duo fled with the girls’ scooter.
Harjinder Singh was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, but doctors declared him brought dead.
Majitha station house officer (SHO) Himanshu Bhagat said, “Harjinder was shot when he tried to resist the snatching attempt. Jasmeet is a drug addict and already faces two criminal cases.”
He said they have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act against the accused.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics