Man shot dead for trying to stop scooter theft in Punjab’s Majitha

A 65-year-old man was shot dead when he tried stop two thieves from stealing the scooter of two girls at Dhing Nangal village in Majitha sub-division, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Harjinder Singh of Dhing Nangal, while the accused are Jasmeet Singh and his father Harjinder Singh (namesake of the victim), also residents of the village.

Police said the incident took place at 8.30pm on Friday when the victim and his brother Gurbhej Singh were on their way home.

“The accused were trying to snatch the scooter of the two girls, who are from the adjoining Bhaini village. When my brother noticed this, he tried to stop the accused. Jasmeet took out his pistol and fired at my brother, who received two bullet injuries, one in the chest and another on the leg,” Gurbhej said.

Soon after opening fire, the father and son duo fled with the girls’ scooter.

Harjinder Singh was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Majitha station house officer (SHO) Himanshu Bhagat said, “Harjinder was shot when he tried to resist the snatching attempt. Jasmeet is a drug addict and already faces two criminal cases.”

He said they have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act against the accused.