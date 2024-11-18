Man shot dead in Bathinda

An air conditioner mechanic was shot dead in the city’s busy Mehna Chowk area on Monday evening. An air conditioner mechanic was shot dead in the city’s busy Mehna Chowk area on Monday evening. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Nirmal Singh and he was fatally hit by two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons. As per the police authorities, only Nirmal was attacked.

He was rushed to the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said Nirmal was driving a scooter with a co-worker as a pillion when he was attacked. She said that prima facie personal enmity is suspected behind the crime and teams have been formed to identify the culprits.

“Initial information says that the assailants are suspected to have fired four shots and at least one hit Nirmal near his eye. The deceased hails from Amritsar but currently, he was residing in the Mehna Chowk locality. Our teams are scanning the area for digital evidence to identify the criminals,” added the SSP.