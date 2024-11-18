Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man shot dead in Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Nov 18, 2024 10:43 PM IST

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said Nirmal was driving a scooter with a co-worker as a pillion when he was attacked.

An air conditioner mechanic was shot dead in the city’s busy Mehna Chowk area on Monday evening.

An air conditioner mechanic was shot dead in the city’s busy Mehna Chowk area on Monday evening. (HT File)
An air conditioner mechanic was shot dead in the city’s busy Mehna Chowk area on Monday evening. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Nirmal Singh and he was fatally hit by two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons. As per the police authorities, only Nirmal was attacked.

He was rushed to the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said Nirmal was driving a scooter with a co-worker as a pillion when he was attacked. She said that prima facie personal enmity is suspected behind the crime and teams have been formed to identify the culprits.

“Initial information says that the assailants are suspected to have fired four shots and at least one hit Nirmal near his eye. The deceased hails from Amritsar but currently, he was residing in the Mehna Chowk locality. Our teams are scanning the area for digital evidence to identify the criminals,” added the SSP.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //