25-year-old man shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar

A 25-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne unidentified men in a broad daylight in Banke Bihari Street situated on the Batala road in Amritsar on Friday. While seeking anonymity, a senior police official said, “We have checked our record and found that Rahul was also facing two cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. We are also investigating the cases to ascertain if the killing was the result of any enmity.”

The deceased has been identified as Rahul, alias Soma, of Sandhu Colony situated on the Batala road.

The incident took place around 4 pm, when the deceased along with his friend Prince Kumar was on the way to purchase some food items in the market.

“When we reached Banke Bihari Street, two unidentified persons called Rahul and when he went towards the accused, they opened fire. Rahul received three bullet shots. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead,” said Prince.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Prabhjot Singh Virk said they have registered a murder case against two unidentified bike-borne men. He said police are working to identify the accused through closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area.

