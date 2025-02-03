Man shot dead in Kharar over ‘staring’: Suspects switched cars during escape, reveals probe

The assailants who allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man at an eating joint in Shivjot Enclave, Kharar, on Friday night switched their vehicle in Phagwara, about 110 km away, while escaping, according to police investigation. Victim Gurpreet Singh had attacked one of the accused amid the brawl, following which the other group opened fire, said Kharar police. (HT Photo)

After firing at the victim following a spat over staring, the accused escaped in a white Ford Endeavour. They drove towards Phagwara, where they parked the vehicle at the home of one of the suspects in Pandwa village. The group then switched to a Maruti Brezza, owned by an associate of one of the accused, before continuing their escape, said police.

Following the murder, Kharar police on Saturday had booked four accused, including Amrit of Phillaur, Akash and his brother Onkar Singh of Phagwara, besides Prince, also from Phagwara. Amrit, according to police, was already booked in another criminal case.

While the accused remain at large, using human and technical intelligence, a team led by DSP Karan Sandhu and Kharar SHO Ajitesh Kaushal traced the accused’s Ford Endeavour and also recovered their clothes.

Victim, a gym trainer, had also attacked accused

The deceased, Gurpreet Singh, a Bathinda native, had been residing at Preet Enclave in Kharar. The victim, according to police, was a gym trainer in Kharar and also used to drive a cab in the tricity.

His wife, Harpreet Kaur, alias Preet, told police that on Friday night, she, along with her husband and his friend, Sumel Bansal, were attending a wedding at Desu Majra.

During the event, her husband and Bansal left to have food outside.

When the duo reached the said eating joint in Kharar’s Shivjot Enclave, the accused were already present there.

A heated argument erupted after the two groups exchanged stares, soon spiralling into a physical confrontation. Amid the brawl, the victim allegedly attacked one of the accused, Onkar, with a sharp-edged weapon, causing him multiple injuries.

“Initially, both groups swung chairs at each other. After the well-built victim used a sharp-edged weapon, they opened fire at him. The victim was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital where doctors declared him dead,” a cop said.

As onlookers gathered at the spot, the accused fled in their car.

Three shots were fired at the victim using a .32-bore weapon, claiming his life.

Police search hospitals for injured accused

As accused Onkar also got injured in the scuffle, police teams searched multiple hospitals across Mohali, Rupnagar, Khanna and Ludhiana to trace him. Police are suspecting the accused to be hiding in Punjab’s Doaba region.

Past criminal record led to accused’s identification

According to police sources, the accused were traced with the help of previous jail record of one of the accused, as he boasted about his criminal past during the brawl.

The accused, challenging the victim, said he was well known in Kharar for “his power and influence”.

DSP Karan Sandhu said police had vital clues and would arrest the accused. All accused are facing charges under Sections 103 (2) (murder) and 191(3) (rioting with a deadly weapon) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides relevant sections of the Arms Act.