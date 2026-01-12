Man, sister killed in twin car collision in Ludhiana’s Jagraon

A 45-year-old man and his sister were killed after an SUV rammed into their car head-on on the Moga road in Jagraon on Sunday night. The victims’ mangled car. The impact of the collision killed them on the spot, said police. (HT)

The victims were identified as Jabar Singh and his sister Hardeep Kaur, 42, residents of Bagha Purana, Moga. The severe impact of the collision killed both siblings on the spot.

The deceased siblings, according to their family members, were returning to Bagha Purana after visiting their younger sister in Ludhiana to celebrate Lohri.

Police said the accident occurred when a Mahindra Thar, travelling from Moga towards Ludhiana, lost control suddenly near Pardesi Dhaba. The Thar jumped the road divider and hit the victims’ Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire travelling on the opposite side. The force of the collision pushed the sedan off the road and into a parked truck, crushing the vehicle. Despite the vehicle’s airbags deploying on impact, the siblings could not be saved.

The driver of the Thar, Inderjit Singh, 42, of Goindwal village, Raikot, also sustained serious injuries in the accident. He was rushed to the Jagraon civil hospital, where he was given first-aid. Later, his family shifted him to a private hospital for further treatment.

The deceased’s bodies were moved to the mortuary of the Jagraon civil hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said further action will be taken after recording the statements of the victims’ family members.