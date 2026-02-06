Man waiting for auto on roadside killed, friend hurt as speeding car hits them in Mohali

A 28-year-old man was killed while his friend was critically injured after a speeding Innova car hit them near TDI City, Airport Road, on Wednesday, police said. The driver fled the spot after the accident. The deceased has been identified as Pawan, a resident of Bihar who worked as a chef at a local restaurant. (File)

This is the fourth fatal mishap case in Mohali this week.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan, a resident of Bihar who worked as a chef at a local restaurant. According to the police, Pawan and his friend Kuldeep were waiting for an autorickshaw on the roadside when the car struck them. The impact threw both men onto the road, leaving them critically injured.

Bystanders rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Pawan brought dead. Kuldeep was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he remains under treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Charanjeet Singh, who is the investigating officer in the case, said that an FIR has been registered under Sections 106 (causing death by rash or negligent acts not amounting to culpable homicide) and 281 (rash or negligent driving/riding on a public way that endangers human life or causes potential injury) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and teams are working to trace the driver.

Police are also collecting closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the area and recording statements of witnesses to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Pawan is survived by his wife and three minor children. His family has been informed, and the body will be handed over to them after the post-mortem examination.