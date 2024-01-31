 Man who hammered Panchkula student to death in US arrested: Indian Consulate - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man who hammered Panchkula student to death in US arrested: Indian Consulate

Man who hammered Panchkula student to death in US arrested: Indian Consulate

ByAsian News International, Atlanta (georgia) [us]
Jan 31, 2024 09:30 AM IST

According to a statement released by the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, it has been reported that the US authorities have arrested the accused and are actively investigating the case.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta expressed profound anguish over the “brutal attack” that resulted in the death of Indian national and student Vivek Saini in the United States.

Vivek Saini was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US. (HT File)
Vivek Saini was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US. (HT File)

According to a statement released by the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, it has been reported that the US authorities have arrested the accused and are actively investigating the case.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

A post by the Indian Mission in Atlanta on X read, “We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of India National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns the attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case.”

The Consulate General’s post concluded, “The Consulate got in touch with the family of Mr Saini immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India, and remains in touch with the family.”

Notably, an Indian student was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, but the date of the incident can’t be confirmed.

The man seen attacking Saini is reportedly a homeless person.

A person familiar with the case told ANI that police authorities acted firmly on the visual evidence of the case, and arrests were made promptly.

The mortal remains of the victim, being an Indian citizen, were sent back to Vivek’s family in India on January 24, the person added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On