Man who shot dead Bishnoi’s aide Gurlal Brar in Chandigarh arrested

Police have arrested the prime accused who shot dead gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide and former student leader Gurlal Brar outside a mall in Industrial Area in October last year.

One of the main shooters of the Davinder Bambiha gang, the accused, Chamkor Singh, alias Beant, 27, hails from Madi Mustfa village in Bhagapurana, Ferozepur district.

Sources said Chamkor, along with his accomplices, Neeraj Chaska and Mandeep Mandy, both Faridkot natives, had killed Brar to avenge the murder of Lavi Deora. The Bambiha group associate was killed by members of the Bishnoi gang at a fair in Kotkapura in 2017.

Chamkor was brought to Chandigarh from Bathinda Central Jail on production warrant. He was produced in a local court and sent to two-day police custody.

Investigators said a notorious criminal, Chamkor was also named as accused in several heinous crimes, including ransom and dacoity, in various police stations of Punjab.

Gang war followed murder

Hours after Brar,26, was gunned down on October 11, 2020, slain gangster Davinder Bambiha’s group had taken responsibility for it.

In response, a Facebook page in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened retaliation and bloodshed on streets. To avenge Gurlal’s murder, the Bishnoi group killed a former student leader, Ranjit Singh Rana, in Muktsar in October and Faridkot Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan in February this year.

Chargesheet filed already

Chandigarh Police have already filed a chargesheet in this case, with gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, alias Baba, Gurvinder Singh and Gurmeet Singh named as accused.

Baba is accused of providing weapons used in the murder. His disclosure had led to the recovery of the weapons from a drain in Industrial Area. Gurvinder and Gurmeet are facing charges of providing a motorcycle to the shooters.