Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man who shot dead Bishnoi’s aide Gurlal Brar in Chandigarh arrested
Hours after Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide Gurlal Brar, 26, was gunned down on October 11, 2020, slain gangster Davinder Bambiha’s group had taken responsibility for it. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Hours after Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide Gurlal Brar, 26, was gunned down on October 11, 2020, slain gangster Davinder Bambiha’s group had taken responsibility for it. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Man who shot dead Bishnoi’s aide Gurlal Brar in Chandigarh arrested

Member of the Davinder Bambiha gang, the 27-year-old and his two accomplices had killed Brar to avenge their aide’s murder
READ FULL STORY
By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 01:13 AM IST

Police have arrested the prime accused who shot dead gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide and former student leader Gurlal Brar outside a mall in Industrial Area in October last year.

One of the main shooters of the Davinder Bambiha gang, the accused, Chamkor Singh, alias Beant, 27, hails from Madi Mustfa village in Bhagapurana, Ferozepur district.

Sources said Chamkor, along with his accomplices, Neeraj Chaska and Mandeep Mandy, both Faridkot natives, had killed Brar to avenge the murder of Lavi Deora. The Bambiha group associate was killed by members of the Bishnoi gang at a fair in Kotkapura in 2017.

Chamkor was brought to Chandigarh from Bathinda Central Jail on production warrant. He was produced in a local court and sent to two-day police custody.

Investigators said a notorious criminal, Chamkor was also named as accused in several heinous crimes, including ransom and dacoity, in various police stations of Punjab.

Gang war followed murder

Hours after Brar,26, was gunned down on October 11, 2020, slain gangster Davinder Bambiha’s group had taken responsibility for it.

In response, a Facebook page in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened retaliation and bloodshed on streets. To avenge Gurlal’s murder, the Bishnoi group killed a former student leader, Ranjit Singh Rana, in Muktsar in October and Faridkot Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan in February this year.

Chargesheet filed already

Chandigarh Police have already filed a chargesheet in this case, with gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, alias Baba, Gurvinder Singh and Gurmeet Singh named as accused.

Baba is accused of providing weapons used in the murder. His disclosure had led to the recovery of the weapons from a drain in Industrial Area. Gurvinder and Gurmeet are facing charges of providing a motorcycle to the shooters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.