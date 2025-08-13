Search
Man, woman found dead in Sirsa hotel

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 06:48 am IST

According to hotel manager Harsh Preet, the man checked into the hotel on Monday morning, and the woman joined him in the afternoon.

The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in a hotel in Sirsa late Monday night, police said.

They remained inside the room and did not order any food or services.
The 25-year-old man, who ran a grocery shop in a village in Sirsa district, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the hotel room. The 22-year-old woman, a BEd student at a college in Sirsa city, was found lying unresponsive on the bed. Police suspect she died after consuming poison.

According to hotel manager Harsh Preet, the man checked into the hotel on Monday morning, and the woman joined him in the afternoon. They remained inside the room and did not order any food or services. Around 1 am, the woman’s family arrived at the hotel, asking about her whereabouts. When the receptionist informed them she was in a room with the man, her parents became agitated and called the police.

Police recovered a bottle and a change of clothes from the woman’s bag, leading them to believe she had ingested a poisonous substance before the man took his own life.

Investigators said both had left home without informing their families—the woman claiming she was headed to college, and the man closing his shop for the day. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The woman’s family has denied any romantic relationship between the two.

