Man, year-old niece killed in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

A man and his niece were killed and four others were injured after the roof of their rented accommodation collapsed in Bhora village, Salem Tabri, on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Nanku, 25, and his year-old niece. The toddler’s father, Vijay Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, said, “My brother, Nanku, and I were sleeping on the rooftop, but moved inside after it began to pour. At around 4.30am, our roof collapsed and all of us were trapped under the debris. Our neighbours pulled us out after hearing our cries.”

While Nanku and his niece were killed on the spot, four others were rushed to the hospital. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

While Nanku and his niece were killed on the spot, Vijay, his wife Madhu, and their daughters, Nandini and Roshni, were rushed to the hospital.

On the reason for the roof collapse, Vijay said the roof, which was made of girders, was in a dilapidated state. “We had asked our landlords, Mani and Sunny, to carry out repairs, but they did not pay heed,” he said. Nanku, who worked in a garment factory, is survived by his pregnant wife.