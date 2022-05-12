Ludhiana tragedy: 5-yr-old dies as roof collapses
In a tragic incident, a 5-year-old boy lost his life after the roof of his house in Tibba’s Puneet Nagar collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.
A vacant plot behind the house was being levelled using JCB machine, which led to the collapse of its boundary wall, seconds after which the adjoining boundary wall and roof of the boy’s house also fell.
The police have lodged an FIR against the plot’s owner Rajinder Prasad for causing death by negligence based on the complaint of Pramod Singh, the father of the victim Aditya Singh.
It took locals at least 30 minutes for the locals to rescue the toddler. They rushed him to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.
Aditya’s mother, Maya Devi, said that she along with Aditya and her younger son were sitting under a tree outside their house at around 12.30 pm, as it was hot indoors. She said that Aditya went inside the house to get some water and as he entered, the makeshift roof, made up of iron sheets, collapsed with a thud.
“I rushed inside but couldn’t find him. I tried to remove the debris, but to no avail. Meanwhile, the locals gathered there and initiated a rescued operation. After around 30 minutes, they rescued Aditya from under the debris and rushed him to the hospital, but he was already dead,” said the mother.
Inspector Ranvir Singh, station house officer at Tibba police station, said that Pramod is a labourer and the family hails from Bihar.
-
Robbers decamp with ₹15 lakh from factory in Ludhiana
Six armed miscreants barged into a clothing factory in Focal Point, Phase 7, in broad daylight on Wednesday and robbed two employees of ₹15 lakh. Pardeep Kumar and Arun Kumar, who work with the accounts department of Fahrenheit Clothing, said that they were distributing salaries to employees from a cabin in the factory and the main gate was bolted from inside. On being informed, the Focal Point police reached the spot and initiated a probe.
-
Behbal Kalan firing: 2 months to go before deadline, case status has not changed
The 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case has not moved an inch in the trial court or Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) since a three-month deadline was set by the government to bring the case to a logical conclusion. A team of lawyers, constituted by the state government, to give monthly updates to the victims' kin reached Faridkot on Wednesday.
-
PAU research fellow dies under mysterious circumstances
A research fellow at the economics and sociology department of Punjab Agricultural University died under mysterious circumstances at Sumit's rented accommodation in Asha Puri on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as a native of Kotkapura, 31, Sumit Kumar. A family member said that Sumit was stressed for the past few months. Agri-economist Shruti Bhogal said Sumit was an amiable and a kind person. Sumit is survived by his wife and 2-year-old son.
-
IPS officer resigned due to corruption in Karnataka govt: Siddaramaiah
Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that senior IPS officer P Ravindranath's purported resignation pointed to corruption in the state government. Siddaramaiah said Ravindranath was assigned to investigate those who had availed fake certificates and take action against them. “As per Ravindranath's statement, he has investigated a few influential leaders and hence he was transferred by the government,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that this was not correct.
-
Lt gen Gajendra Joshi takes over as GOC-in-C, Mathura Strike 1 Corps
Agra Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi took over as General Officer Commanding–in–Chief of Strike 1 Corps in Mathura. He replaces lieutenant general MK Katiyar. Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi has had vast operational experience, including Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka. He was actively involved in counter terrorism operations as a battalion commander in south Kashmir and as a sector commander in Manipur.
