Ludhiana tragedy: 5-yr-old dies as roof collapses

In a tragic incident, a 5-year-old boy lost his life after the roof of his house in Tibba’s Puneet Nagar collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

A vacant plot behind the house was being levelled using JCB machine, which led to the collapse of its boundary wall, seconds after which the adjoining boundary wall and roof of the boy’s house also fell.

The police have lodged an FIR against the plot’s owner Rajinder Prasad for causing death by negligence based on the complaint of Pramod Singh, the father of the victim Aditya Singh.

It took locals at least 30 minutes for the locals to rescue the toddler. They rushed him to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Aditya’s mother, Maya Devi, said that she along with Aditya and her younger son were sitting under a tree outside their house at around 12.30 pm, as it was hot indoors. She said that Aditya went inside the house to get some water and as he entered, the makeshift roof, made up of iron sheets, collapsed with a thud.

“I rushed inside but couldn’t find him. I tried to remove the debris, but to no avail. Meanwhile, the locals gathered there and initiated a rescued operation. After around 30 minutes, they rescued Aditya from under the debris and rushed him to the hospital, but he was already dead,” said the mother.

Inspector Ranvir Singh, station house officer at Tibba police station, said that Pramod is a labourer and the family hails from Bihar.