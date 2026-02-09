Manager among 7 booked for illegal sale of Gurdwara Amb Sahib land in Mohali

Punjab Police have registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with the illegal sale of land belonging to Gurdwara Amb Sahib, nominating two Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee employees and five other persons, officials said on Sunday. The land, measuring 44 marlas (2.2 kanals) and situated in Sainimajra village, IT City, Sector 101, was allegedly sold for a negligible ₹1.32 crore using fake documents. (HT)

The accused include gurdwara manager Rajinder Singh and another SGPC employee Jagtar Singh, along with Gurinder Singh, Talwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Baljinder Singh and Jaswant Singh, all residents of Sainimajra.

They are facing charges under Sections 318 (4), 336 (2), 338, 336 (3), 340 (2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR was lodged at the Sohana police station on the complaint of SGPC secretary Partap Singh.

According to the FIR, the gurdwara manager in connivance with the other co-accused prepared forged authority letter of the SGPC by putting secretary Partap Singh’s fake signatures and to transfer rights to himself for execution of the land registration.

Using the forged document, he executed the sale deed in favour of Talwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Baljinder Singh and Jaswant Singh. Accused Gurinder Singh and Jagtar Singh put their signatures as witnesses on the sale deed being well aware that the documents were forged.

“The authority letter was never issued by the office of SGPC and no resolution was passed by SGPC in this regard,” reads the FIR.

Under fire from the community ever since the matter came to fore, the SGPC had suspended gurdwara manager Rajinder Singh on February 4 and constituted a panel to probe the matter.

The inquiry committee includes SGPC’s executive member Harjinder Kaur and chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan, along with members Charanjit Singh Kalewal, Surjit Singh Bhittewad and Paramjit Singh Lakhewal.

The Sikh governing body had also submitted an application to the Mohali deputy commissioner seeking cancellation of the mutation and a ban on any further sale of the land, apart from seeking legal action against the accused.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had earlier clarified that no SGPC officer or gurdwara manager had the authority to sell any property related to a gurdwara on their own.

He said if SGPC intended to sell or purchase any land, the process must strictly follow prescribed rules, including approval from the SGPC executive committee and execution through the gurdwara property sub-committee concerned.

Dhami had disclosed that the manager received four cheques for ₹1.32 crore from the buyers, which were encashed through his personal bank account, departmental as well as legal action against any individual involved in the fraudulent land sale.