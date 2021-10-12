Mandi had high hopes from Jai Ram: Pratibha

Congress nominee Pratibha Singh on Monday struck an emotional chord with voters in Mandi and said that Mandi is home turf for the family.

“Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh had been a Lok Sabha member four times from here and I represented this constituency twice,” she said while addressing the media.

“Walking the path shown by Virbhadra Singh will be a real tribute to him,” she said during an election meeting in Nachan. “His death has not only created a deep void for the family members but the entire state,” she added, while flaying the central government on the farm laws and inflation.

“Farmers are protesting against the farm bills for almost a year now but the government is not paying any heed tow their demands. The government is not ready to talk to the agitating farmers,” she added.

Criticising the state government, Pratibha said the Mandi district had high hopes from Jai Ram as the chief minister. “State’s fiscal health is in doldrums. The double engine government has failed at all fronts that too despite the national BJP chief being from Himachal,” she said.

Former president of state Congress committee Kaul Singh Thakur, vice-president Gagu Ram Musafir, Prakash Chaudhary, Tek Chand Dogra, Bamber Thakur, Neelmani Thakur, and Seema Chandel were among the leaders present during the meeting along with office-bearers of NSUI and heads of various panchayats.