Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mandi: Seven injured in suspected cylinder blast

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 13, 2024 07:40 AM IST

The incident occurred at around 1 pm in Nerchowk, when there was a leakage in the commercial cylinder in the dhaba of Rakesh Kumar

Seven people sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out due to a suspected leakage of a cylinder in a dhaba in Chak Ka Gohar, an area adjacent to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital in Nerchowk, district Mandi.

Balh tehsildar Vipin Kumar said directions have been given to provide immediate relief amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 each to the injured persons. (HT representational image)
Balh tehsildar Vipin Kumar said directions have been given to provide immediate relief amount of 5,000 each to the injured persons. (HT representational image)

The incident occurred at around 1 pm in Nerchowk, when there was a leakage in the commercial cylinder in the dhaba of Rakesh Kumar. The locals immediately rushed all the injured to the nearby medical college and hospital.

The injured have been identified as Mohinder Kumar, 44, a resident of Nagarota in Kangra district, working in Mandyali Dham Dhaba in Nerchowk city, Keshav Ram, 37, and Santosh Kumar, 25, residents of Baldwara in Sarkaghat and Amarchand, 44, resident of Pangna in Karsog, are undergoing treatment at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Nerchowk given their serious injuries.

Apart from these, three people have been discharged from the hospital after first aid.

Balh tehsildar Vipin Kumar said directions have been given to provide immediate relief amount of 5,000 each to the injured persons and action will be taken as per rules after assessing the damage caused to the shop.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On