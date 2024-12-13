Mandi: Seven injured in suspected cylinder blast

Seven people sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out due to a suspected leakage of a cylinder in a dhaba in Chak Ka Gohar, an area adjacent to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital in Nerchowk, district Mandi. Balh tehsildar Vipin Kumar said directions have been given to provide immediate relief amount of ₹ 5,000 each to the injured persons. (HT representational image)

The incident occurred at around 1 pm in Nerchowk, when there was a leakage in the commercial cylinder in the dhaba of Rakesh Kumar. The locals immediately rushed all the injured to the nearby medical college and hospital.

The injured have been identified as Mohinder Kumar, 44, a resident of Nagarota in Kangra district, working in Mandyali Dham Dhaba in Nerchowk city, Keshav Ram, 37, and Santosh Kumar, 25, residents of Baldwara in Sarkaghat and Amarchand, 44, resident of Pangna in Karsog, are undergoing treatment at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Nerchowk given their serious injuries.

Apart from these, three people have been discharged from the hospital after first aid.

Balh tehsildar Vipin Kumar said directions have been given to provide immediate relief amount of ₹5,000 each to the injured persons and action will be taken as per rules after assessing the damage caused to the shop.