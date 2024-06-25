 Manish Tewari takes oath as Chandigarh MP - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
Manish Tewari takes oath as Chandigarh MP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 25, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Manish Tewari won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJP’s poll debutant Sanjay Tandon with a narrow margin of 2,504 votes

Newly-elected member of Parliament from Chandigarh Manish Tewari took the oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday.

Manish Tewari took the oath in Punjabi language. (HT File)
Manish Tewari took the oath in Punjabi language. (HT File)

He took the oath in Punjabi language.

Tewari won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJP’s poll debutant Sanjay Tandon with a narrow margin of 2,504 votes. Before him, BJP’s Kirron Kher was elected as the MP from Chandigarh in both 2014 and 2019.

Having served as MP in Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib, Tewari shifted to Chandigarh this time and continued his winning streak, contesting from a Congress ticket with the support of AAP, both INDIA bloc constituents.

Chandigarh
