Manjot’s team lifts pro-am silver jubilee Chandigarh Golf Association cup

In a thrilling contest, team comprising Manjot Singh (P), Brig HPS Dhillon, Col Amardeep Bajwa and Jagmohan Singh emerged victorious in the professional category of the Pro Amateur Silver Jubilee CGA Golf Cup, held to mark 25 years of establishment of the Chandigarh Golf Association(CGA) Range. The tournament was played in a four-ball format at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. CGA president SK Sharma (left) and IGU chief Brijinder Singh presenting lifetime achievement award to international golfer Jeev Milkha Singh at the CGA range in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Demonstrating exceptional skill and precision on the 72-par course, the winning team claimed the top spot with an impressive score of -42, narrowly defeating their opponents by one stroke.

Meanwhile, Saanya Sharma (P), Rajiv Modgill, Saguna Jain and Guntas Sandhu secured the first runners-up position with a score of -41, while the team of Akshay Sharma (P), Ravi Verma, Jagpal S Sandhu, and Vipul Dua finished as second runners-up with a score of -30.

In the amateur category, also played in a four-ball format, Raghav Bhandari, Naunihal Singh, Sanjam, and Varinder Kalsi emerged victorious with an impressive score of -45. Hazel Chauhan, Bhupinder S Senior, Dashmeet Singh and Davinder Dhuri secured the first runner-up position with a score of -40, while the team of HS Kang , Amandeep Singh, Sanjeev Dhingra, and GS Lehal claimed the second runner-up spot with a score of -33.

Special prizes were also awarded in various categories. Ceerat Kang won the “longest drive prize” with an impressive shot of 280 yards. The “nearest to pin” award was claimed by Sagar Diwan, whose shot landed just 8’2” from the pin. Meanwhile, the “straightest drive prize” went to Navjot Mann for his remarkable drive, which was just 1’2” off the centre line.

SK Sharma, president of CGA and secretary of the governing council of the Indian Golf Union (IGU), congratulated all winners and participants for making the tournament a success. The event was inaugurated by professional golfer Gaganjit Bhullar, and the tee-offs started at 8 am at the golf club.

Jeev gets life achievement award

On the occasion, the association also conferred lifetime achievement award on international golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, recognising his contribution to Indian golf. IGU president Brijinder Singh and SK Sharma honoured him. The winners of the golf cup were also felicitated. The event also saw 25 professional and amateur golfers being feted for their achievements by CGA. Brijinder Singh and Jeev felicitated the achievers.