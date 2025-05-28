Mann again bats for reconstitution of BBMB

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the arbitrary appointments in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and said that the high handedness of the Centre in these issues will not be tolerated at any cost. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the arbitrary appointments in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and said that the high handedness of the Centre in these issues will not be tolerated at any cost.

Interacting with the mediapersons on the sidelines of a function here, the CM said that these discriminatory decisions are totally ‘unwarranted and undesirable’ as the officers of the state are being ignored.

Batting for reconstitution of the BBMB, he said, “The voting rights of any state should be ascertained as per its share in the BBMB.”

Punjab has a 60% share in BBMB, while Haryana and Rajasthan together have 40% share, Mann added.

He said that Punjab has no surplus water to share with any state. “During the previous regimes, the leaders used to share water with Haryana and other states for their vested interests,” he added.

The CM said that now this practice is totally unacceptable as Punjab needs water for its irrigation needs. “Due to robust infrastructure upgraded by the state government, Punjab now needs more water for canal irrigation as compared to the past. So, there is no question of sharing even a drop of water with any other state,” he said