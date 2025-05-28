Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mann again bats for reconstitution of BBMB

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh:
May 28, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the arbitrary appointments in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and said that the high handedness of the Centre in these issues will not be tolerated at any cost

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the arbitrary appointments in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and said that the high handedness of the Centre in these issues will not be tolerated at any cost.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the arbitrary appointments in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and said that the high handedness of the Centre in these issues will not be tolerated at any cost.
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the arbitrary appointments in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and said that the high handedness of the Centre in these issues will not be tolerated at any cost.

Interacting with the mediapersons on the sidelines of a function here, the CM said that these discriminatory decisions are totally ‘unwarranted and undesirable’ as the officers of the state are being ignored.

Batting for reconstitution of the BBMB, he said, “The voting rights of any state should be ascertained as per its share in the BBMB.”

Punjab has a 60% share in BBMB, while Haryana and Rajasthan together have 40% share, Mann added.

He said that Punjab has no surplus water to share with any state. “During the previous regimes, the leaders used to share water with Haryana and other states for their vested interests,” he added.

The CM said that now this practice is totally unacceptable as Punjab needs water for its irrigation needs. “Due to robust infrastructure upgraded by the state government, Punjab now needs more water for canal irrigation as compared to the past. So, there is no question of sharing even a drop of water with any other state,” he said

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mann again bats for reconstitution of BBMB
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On