Mann announces campaign to clean rivers, drains across state

Kapurthala : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced the launch of a state-wide campaign to clean rivers and drains of Punjab.

Addressing a gathering in Kapurthala during a function to mark the 22nd anniversary of cleaning of the holy Kali Bein, the CM urged the people to support and make the campaign a mass movement, adding that there is no dearth of funds for this noble cause.

Noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is now AAP Rajya Sabha member, is known for his efforts to clean the 160-km-long holy rivulet Kali Bein in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi. On this occasion, Mann also drank a glass of water taken out of Kali Bein.

He said the state government was making concerted efforts to enhance the green cover in the state, for which Shaheed Bhagat Singh Haryiwal Lehar has been started. Quoting from the Gurbani, the CM said “Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat, which explains how our Gurus have equated air (pawan) with the teacher, water (paani) with father and land (dharat) with mother. Unfortunately, the word of the Gurus has not been honoured by us, as we have polluted all these three. The time has come when we must imbibe the teachings of Gurbani in letter and spirit to restore the glory of the state.”

The CM said the state government was also making strenuous efforts for checking the depletion of groundwater.

Lauding the efforts of Seechewal for cleaning the Kali Bein, the CM said that the historic initiative taken around 22 years ago had acted as a catalyst in cleaning the water body. He said such efforts need to be replicated at a mass level to carry forward the legacy of great Gurus.

Welcoming the CM, Seechewal apprised him about the efforts made for cleaning the bein in the past 22 years. He also stressed the need to clean Buddha Nullah and Chitti Bein on the same pattern with the active support of the state government.

Earlier, the CM also planted a sapling on the banks of the water body.