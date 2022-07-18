Mann announces campaign to clean rivers, drains across state
Kapurthala : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced the launch of a state-wide campaign to clean rivers and drains of Punjab.
Addressing a gathering in Kapurthala during a function to mark the 22nd anniversary of cleaning of the holy Kali Bein, the CM urged the people to support and make the campaign a mass movement, adding that there is no dearth of funds for this noble cause.
Noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is now AAP Rajya Sabha member, is known for his efforts to clean the 160-km-long holy rivulet Kali Bein in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi. On this occasion, Mann also drank a glass of water taken out of Kali Bein.
He said the state government was making concerted efforts to enhance the green cover in the state, for which Shaheed Bhagat Singh Haryiwal Lehar has been started. Quoting from the Gurbani, the CM said “Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat, which explains how our Gurus have equated air (pawan) with the teacher, water (paani) with father and land (dharat) with mother. Unfortunately, the word of the Gurus has not been honoured by us, as we have polluted all these three. The time has come when we must imbibe the teachings of Gurbani in letter and spirit to restore the glory of the state.”
The CM said the state government was also making strenuous efforts for checking the depletion of groundwater.
Lauding the efforts of Seechewal for cleaning the Kali Bein, the CM said that the historic initiative taken around 22 years ago had acted as a catalyst in cleaning the water body. He said such efforts need to be replicated at a mass level to carry forward the legacy of great Gurus.
Welcoming the CM, Seechewal apprised him about the efforts made for cleaning the bein in the past 22 years. He also stressed the need to clean Buddha Nullah and Chitti Bein on the same pattern with the active support of the state government.
Earlier, the CM also planted a sapling on the banks of the water body.
-
Month-long Sawan festivities set to begin in UP’s Agra
After two years, the Taj city is all geared up for Sawan fairs. The first of these would be organised at the Rajeshwar temple here on Monday. These fairs will usher in month-long celebrations, with the last one scheduled at Prithvinath temple on the fourth Monday of Sawan month. For two years, no celebrations were held due to Covid.
-
Punjab CM allots districts to ministers for implementation of welfare schemes
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has allotted districts to cabinet ministers in order to ensure implementation and monitoring of welfare schemes and ongoing development works in the state. The CM said on Sunday that ministers will ensure that the benefits of the people-centric and growth-oriented government schemes are percolated to the people. The move is seen as a step to take the percolation of government and its policies and programs deeper into the public domain.
-
Caught violating traffic rules in Punjab, be ready to do community service
Chandigarh: Exceeding the speed limit or driving under the influence of alcohol in Punjab will now attract community service at a hospital or compulsory blood donation as punishment, besides fine and temporary suspension of licence. According to a notification issued by the state transport department on fines for different traffic violations, an offender caught exceeding the speed limit will have to pay ₹1,000 for first offence and ₹ 2,000 for subsequent violation.
-
AAP shifting burden of free power to honest consumers: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party government for issuing hefty bills to power consumers across the state. “It is a classic example of robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Warring remarked in a statement, while referring to the bills sent to domestic consumers which are almost three times more than the normal bills.
-
Moose Wala killing: 4 accused remanded in 14-day judicial custody
Faridkot/Ludhiana : A Mansa court on Sunday sent four accused, including two alleged shooters, in the singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to 14-day judicial custody. They were brought to Mansa from Delhi on transit remand on July 5 by the Punjab Police special investigation team. All four were sent to eight-day police remand, which ended on July 13. Later, the police remand was extended by four days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics