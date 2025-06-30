Mann announces construction of ROB; taking false credit, says Bittu

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the construction work of a double-lane railway overbridge (ROB) in Dhuri would begin soon. He said the railway granted clearance after “persistent efforts” of the state government, drawing criticism from Union minister of state for railways and food processing Ravneet Singh Bittu who said the CM was taking “false” credit. Mann said the groundwork for the project began in 2024 and railway’s permission had been pending. (HT File)

Mann said the groundwork for the project began in 2024 and railway’s permission had been pending. He said the state government pursued the matter diligently and now, with approvals secured from the railways, the work will commence shortly.

He said the overbridge, which is to be built at the cost of ₹54.76 crore and entirely funded by the Punjab government, would be constructed at level crossing (phatak) number 62A that would play a crucial role in resolving the traffic congestion issue. Once initiated, the project would be completed within 18 months, he said.

CM misleading people, says Bittu

Terming the CM’s statement “misleading”, Union minister Bittu said the chief minister didn’t provide even a single rupee to the railways for the cost-sharing overbridge projects across the state. “The claim regarding ₹54.76 crore is pure optics. Can the CM tell under which head this amount was lying and why it has not been disbursed till today?”

Bittu said that Mann, despite being the Dhuri MLA, “did nothing” to address this long-pending demand. “Now that the railways has taken the initiative, Bhagwant Mann is trying to take credit,” he said. He questioned the CM about other bridges that are lying pending.

He said he had received multiple representations from local BJP leaders and citizen groups as the 62A railway crossing, which remains closed for hours, usually cuts the town into two parts and forces commuters to wait up to three to four hours. He announced that the railway would soon give approval for an overbridge adjoining Dhuri level crossing 62A.

The Union minister said Mann neglected Dhuri, his home constituency. “He hasn’t held even a single public interaction in Dhuri since becoming the CM. The bus stand remains in poor condition and the local hospital lacks basic infrastructure,” Bittu said.

Bittu also linked the suspension of Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh by AAP to alleged drug connection. He also underscored the apology Arvind Kejriwal tendered to Bikram Majithia in court and also Kejriwal’s incarceration in Tihar jail in connection with an excise scam. Bittu alleged that the AAP government imposed a disproportionate assets case against him to save him from drug-related charges.

Bittu unaware, says AAP

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said the CM’s announcement is correct. It is possible that Union minister Ravneet Bittu is not aware of the matter, he said. Lehra MLA Barinder Goyal said, “Their statements reflect how they see Punjab. If the chief minister announces something, it means he has done so responsibly. Bittu is also from Punjab. He should agree with us on developmental works, rather than opposing the same.”