Mann announces to fill all vacant posts of Punjabi teachers in schools

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to fill all the vacant posts of Punjabi teachers in the government schools across the state on a priority basis to promote the language. Punjab chief minister presenting awards to teachers at state level function in Hoshiarpur on Thursday. (Harpreet Kaur/HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering during a state-level function to mark teacher’s day, the chief minister said that the state government was duty bound to promote the mother tongue and exhorted students to speak and write the Punjabi language to remain connected with their heritage.

Mann also felicitated a few of the teachers who have been chosen for the ‘state’, ‘young teacher’ and ‘special’ awards for their outstanding services.

He said that teachers’ sole duty should be to teach the students but in the past, they were given non-academic duties due to which education suffered but the AAP government had withdrawn all such policies.

“To manage the school campuses, campus managers were being deployed who would look after schools’ needs,” he said adding that the education system was being overhauled to make it more practical and student-friendly.

“Outdated syllabi which lack practical relevance, make it difficult for the students to apply the knowledge in real world situations. We will revamp the outdated parts of the syllabi to make it useful to the young minds”, the CM added.

The government is laying a major thrust on a complete overhaul of the education system. It is regularly sending school principals and teachers to eminent institutes within the country and abroad to update their expertise, Mann said.

The motive is to ensure that teachers can learn about the advanced practices in the education sector across the globe, he said.

He said that the schools of eminence were transforming the destiny of students and as many as 158 students from these government schools had cleared the coveted JEE exams.