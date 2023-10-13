Mann govt shifts Nov 1 SYL debate venue to PAU

The state government will hold a debate with the opposition leaders on issues facing the state at Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on November 1. This comes after the opposition leader slammed the state government for choosing Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh as a venue to discuss the serious issue of Punjab’s waters. This comes after the opposition leader slammed the state government for choosing Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh as a venue to discuss the serious issue of Punjab’s waters. (ANI file)

PAU authorities confirmed that an inquiry in this regard was received regarding the availability of the auditorium on the proposed day of the debate.

Tejinder Singh Riar, additional director of communication at PAU, said, “We received an inquiry from the state government regarding the availability of the Dr Manmohan Singh Hall on November 1. In response, we confirmed its availability and subsequently facilitated the booking of the premises for an event,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party’s state spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang on Thursday informed that the venue for this debate has been fixed at the Dr Mamohan Singh auditorium at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. The date was already fixed as November 1 by CM Mann.

Kang said, “We will be waiting for everyone, we have sent invites to everyone, it remains to be seen what happens next but we are fully prepared for this debate.”

The CM had on October 8 challenged the Opposition leaders for an open debate on November 1 on issues facing the state. The CM’s dare came amid a slugfest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Opposition parties over the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

