Mann, Kejriwal cancel scheduled events

In the wake of Indian armed forces conducting air strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan, chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal cancelled their scheduled events in Nawanshahr and Jalandhar on Wednesday. This marks the second cancellation of the event, as it was earlier deferred last week due to inclement weather. (HT File)

Preparations had been completed at AS Resort in Nawanshahr and in Lakhpal village, Jalandhar, for the visit of the two AAP leaders. The events were part of the state government’s campaign to declare Langroah village drug-free. Both Kejriwal and Mann were expected to flag off a “drug-free march” from Lakhpal village as a key step in raising awareness against substance abuse.

An official spokesperson stated: “Due to some unavoidable and unforeseen circumstances, the chief minister’s scheduled function has been postponed.”

Later, CM Bhagwant Mann expressed solidarity with the armed forces via a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “The entire country is united in the fight against terrorism. We are proud of our Indian Army and our brave soldiers. 140 crore countrymen stand with the Indian Army. The people of Punjab stand with our army and salute the courage of our soldiers.”

Arvind Kejriwal also praised the armed forces, stating, “We are proud of the Indian Army and our brave soldiers. 140 crore Indians stand with the Indian Army in this fight against terrorism. The courage of the Indian Army reflects the trust and unity of every citizen. We are all together in the fight against terrorism.”