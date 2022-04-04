Mann meets representatives of Sikh society in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad : Representatives and dignitaries of the Sikh society of Gujarat called on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, after the latter’s visit to the Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat’s Shahibaug with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
According to the AAP’s tweet, both the leaders visited the temple to offer prayers for the country’s peace and prosperity.
Earlier on Saturday, following the “Tiranga Yatra”, both the leaders had visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, where they spun charkha.
In the yatra, they urged the people of Gujarat to give one chance to his party in the forthcoming elections in the state. He further assured that his party will end the cycle of corruption in the state after coming to power.
“I don’t know how to do politics but I do know how to end corruption. We have finished corruption in Delhi. Today, if you go to any office in Delhi, you don’t have to pay a bribe,” said Kejriwal during “Tiranga Yatra” in Ahmedabad.
“Similarly, Bhagwant Mann ended corruption in Punjab in mere 10 days of his governance. If you don’t believe me, ask any of your friends in Punjab. Today, all work gets done in Punjab be it license office, tehsildar office, within 10 minutes,” he added.
Speaking to people during the roadshow, Mann said, “Delhi and Punjab are sorted, now we are preparing for Gujarat.”
AAP’s official Twitter handle termed this roadshow as ‘AAP Gujarat Tiranga Yatra’. During the roadshow, a tableau of Delhi’s world-famous Mohalla Clinic was displayed in the Ahmedabad roadshow.
The Gujarat Assembly elections are slated to be held this year.
AAP’s Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat municipal corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while the AAP bagged 27 seats in the Surat municipal corporation election and Congress drew a blank.
Chugh slams Mann for campaigning in Gujarat
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday ridiculed Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for campaigning in Gujarat after “failing” to deliver in Punjab.
He said the AAP government is looking so confused and unfocused in Punjab where it has failed to deliver on promises such as free 300 units of power to every house and ₹1,000 to every woman.
Chugh said by creating issues such as that of Chandigarh, the AAP government is only demonstrating its political bankruptcy and is trying to run away from its promises.
People of Punjab are feeling cheated for false promises the AAP made in the elections, Chugh said, adding that instead of campaigning in Gujarat, Mann should focus on Punjab governance and prove to the people that he can deliver.
-
Cotton prices hit all-time high at ₹8,200/ quintal
Much to the joy of cotton farmers, Punjab recorded an average all-time high rate of ₹8,200 per quintal, a jump of 26% from the previous season kharif season. The 2021-22 cotton season has almost come to an end in Punjab. In 2021-22, farmers managed to earn ₹1,804 crore from the “white gold” when the first major pink bollworm attack in Punjab hit the yield and quality of cotton.
-
Farmer commits suicide as nagar panchayat digs up his orchard
A farmer allegedly committed suicide in his orchard on the outskirts of Rasulabad, in Kanpur dehat, after the Rasulabad nagar panchayat got his orchard dug up to take mud for some project in Kanpur dehat, his son Ankur Singh said in Ankur Singh's police complaint. Station house officer, Rasulabad, Pramod Kumar Shukla said police have lodged an FIR under section 306 of IPC. Police have found a suicide note on the deceased, Ankur Singh said.
-
SMS alerts on tap water status for Bundelkhand, Vindhya houses soon
LUCKNOW: All households in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, as also in other places, would soon get SMS alerts informing the residents about the status of the tap water scheme for their house or locality. Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev has already issued instructions for executing the plan in a time-bound manner. He also asked officials to ensure clean drinking water supply to villages affected by arsenic and communicable diseases, on a priority basis, ahead of the rainy season.
-
ASI among two killed in Hoshiarpur road accident
Hoshiarpur Two persons, including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed and four persons were seriously wounded in a collision between a truck, a motorcycle and a car at Bajwara here on Sunday, police said. When ASI Gurdial Singh reached near the new Una road, a car coming from the opposite direction first hit his motorcycle and then collided with a truck coming from Bajwara, police said. Four others in the car suffered injuries, police said.
-
BJP leader Pravin Darekar summoned for questioning in bank fraud case
Police have sent a summons to leader of the opposition in the council, Pravin Darekar, for questioning in the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank fraud case. The notice was issued by police inspector Sushilkumar Gaikwad from MRA Marg police station. “He was asked to visit the police station on Monday, in connection with the FIR registered against him on March 14,” said a senior IPS officer who did not wish to be named.
