Mann refused political clearance for foreign trip

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has refused political clearance to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and industries minister Sanjeev Arora for a proposed visit to the United Kingdom and Israel next month to invite business leaders to invest in Punjab. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has refused political clearance to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and industries minister Sanjeev Arora for a proposed visit to the United Kingdom and Israel next month to invite business leaders to invest in Punjab. (PTI File)

Mann was to lead the state delegation comprising his cabinet colleague and senior officers as part of the state government’s international outreach efforts in the run-up to the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit to be held in Mohali from March 13 to 15. The delegation was planning to meet representatives of leading companies as well as other potential investors to promote Punjab and invite them to the summit.

“The central government has denied political clearance to the delegation. No reason has been given. Any new investment from these countries in Punjab would only be in the interest of the country,” said AAP state general secretary and media in-charge Baltej Pannu. Mann and Arora had earlier travelled to Japan and South Korea from December 1 to 10 last year to attract investments.

After returning from his foreign tour, Mann said on December 10 last year that leading Japanese and South Korean companies had evinced interest in exploring opportunities for fresh investment or expanding their existing projects in Punjab. Calling the visit a success, the CM highlighted two potential investments, including a ₹500 -crore expansion by Aichi Steel and a ₹300-400-crore expansion proposal by Toppan Holdings for its Punjab facility. “We are expecting close to 250 firms from these two countries,” he had said at a press conference.

There was no immediate response from MEA officials on the matter.