Mann slams successive govt for recruiting non-Punjabis

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday termed the recruitment of non-Punjabis by the Congress and the Akali-BJP government for the security of the chief minister as a “betrayal” with Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat.

In a statement, Mann appealed to the people of Punjab to give a stern response to the distrust shown by the two parties and their leaders towards in the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

“SAD’s Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Badal as well as Congress’ Capt Amarinder Singh had no faith in the people of Punjab and gave jobs to 209 people from other states in the ‘Special Protection Unit’ set up for their security while only 19 youth of Punjab got the job,” he alleged.

He asked present chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa what decision their government had taken on this. “Will a case be registered against them?” he questioned.