‘Mann to complete 5 yrs’: Kejriwal trashes leadership change rumours

AMRITSAR : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday dismissed rumours about a potential change in leadership in the Punjab government. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday dismissed rumours about a potential change in leadership in the Punjab government.

Kejriwal reassured that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will complete his five-year term.”Mann saab will complete five years, you do not need to worry... he will complete the next five years as well,” Kejriwal said.

Last month, Punjab leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa had claimed that 32 AAP MLAs were in touch with him, ready to switch sides. He had also alleged that Mann was in touch with the BJP.

Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, arrived in Amritsar on Saturday after completing a 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat in Hoshiarpur. The couple, along with CM Bhagwant Mann, visited the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple, and Ram Tirath Temple to offer thanks and seek blessings for the successful completion of three years of governance in Punjab.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said: “On March 16, 2022, Mann saab took over as the Punjab chief minister. Today we came here to seek the blessings of Guru Maharaj (Almighty). In three years, they (Gurus) guided us and gave us the strength to continue serving people.”

During their visit, Kejriwal emphasised the government’s focus on tackling the state’s biggest challenges, such as drug addiction and corruption. He described the fight against these issues as a “struggle for justice” involving the entire population of Punjab. He also stressed that the government’s approach is centered around service, saying, “We are not ruling, we are serving.”

Mann highlighted several key initiatives of the AAP-led Punjab government over the past three years. He pointed out the success of the free power scheme, which now benefits 90% of households, significantly easing financial burdens on families, particularly the poor. Mann also mentioned major achievements in the energy sector, such as the resumption of coal supply from the Pachwara coal mines and the purchase of the Goindwal power plant.

The government has also focused on youth empowerment by creating job opportunities and has established 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics to provide accessible, quality healthcare services, he said. Additionally, the Punjab government is working on transforming 118 government senior secondary schools into Schools of Eminence,” Mann said.

The leaders also met with local AAP MLAs during their visit, reaffirming their commitment to development and service for the people of Punjab.