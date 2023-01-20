Manpreet Badal is a seasoned politician: Hardeep Puri

Petroleum minister Hardeep Puri on Friday said Manpreet Singh Badal, the latest entrant from the Congress to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was a mature and seasoned politician. Puri was addressing mediapersons in Ludhiana after distributing letters at a Rozgar mela

“People from different political parties are joining BJP. I am personally very happy after the joining of Manpreet Badal. We now have popular faces from Punjab including Captain Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar.”

Puri claimed that people in Punjab are joining BJP after watching the development being done by the saffron party in other states including Uttar Pradesh. Puri claimed that India will be third largest economy of the world by 2030.