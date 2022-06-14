Mansa traders receive extortion calls in Bishnoi’s name
After the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala last month, traders and businessmen in Mansa are allegedly receiving extortion calls in gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name, with the police on Monday claiming that they have been made from Jharkhand and Karnataka.
Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora assured the traders of safety and appealed to the people to cooperate with the Punjab police in this matter.
He said that whenever any such message was received by phone, e-mail or letter, the information should be conveyed to the nearest police station as soon as possible so that the accused can be traced and the victims could be provided security.
“Punjab police cyber teams are working on this. The persons traced in other states, mainly from Jharkhand and Karnataka, behind this will be arrested soon as we have already established contact with the local police. To ensure the safety of people, police security would be enhanced in the city,” he said.
While addressing a gathering of traders led by the Mansa chamber of commerce, Jeevan Mirpuria said that after Moose Wala’s murder, some people have started making extortion calls through WhatsApp.
“They have demanded ₹ 2 lakh, 5 lakh and 70,000 as extortion money from three traders respectively,” he said.
While very few came forward, some traders, who were reluctant to give their names fearing risk to their life, have narrated about the extortion calls to the cops over phone.
