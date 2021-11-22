Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Marathoner runs from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise funds for disabled soldiers
Marathoner runs from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise funds for disabled soldiers

Marathoner Kumar Ajwani, 61, is running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, covering a total distance of 4,444 km over the period of 77 days, to spread awareness and raise funds for disabled soldiers
The sainik welfare department, J&K, accorded a warm welcome to marathoner Kumar Ajwani at Sainik Bhawan on Sunday. He is running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to spread awareness and raise funds for disabled soldiers. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 22, 2021
HT Correspondent, Jammu

Marathoner Kumar Ajwani, 61, is running from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari, covering a total distance of 4,444 km over the period of 77 days, to spread awareness and raise funds for disabled soldiers. He will also be attempting to create a world record, specifically an Indian at this age.

The sainik welfare department, J&K, accorded a warm welcome to him at Sainik Bhawan here on Sunday.

The director, Rajya Sainik Board, appreciated the efforts of Kumar and his team for running for such a noble cause. He was flagged off from the office of the Rajya Sainik Board by the director, Brig Gurmeet Singh Shan in the presence of a large no of ex-servicemen.

