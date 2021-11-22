Marathoner runs from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise funds for disabled soldiers

Marathoner Kumar Ajwani, 61, is running from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari, covering a total distance of 4,444 km over the period of 77 days, to spread awareness and raise funds for disabled soldiers. He will also be attempting to create a world record, specifically an Indian at this age.

The sainik welfare department, J&K, accorded a warm welcome to him at Sainik Bhawan here on Sunday.

The director, Rajya Sainik Board, appreciated the efforts of Kumar and his team for running for such a noble cause. He was flagged off from the office of the Rajya Sainik Board by the director, Brig Gurmeet Singh Shan in the presence of a large no of ex-servicemen.