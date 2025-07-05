Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Married couple ends life in Patiala, leaves 3 kids behind

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 09:50 AM IST

Distressed by marital discord, a couple from Patiala district’s Nabha block ended their lives in separate incidents hours apart, leaving three young children behind.

The man was found hanging at his home in Srinagar village, while the woman jumped into Bhakra Canal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The man was found hanging at his home in Srinagar village, while the woman jumped into Bhakra Canal.

According to police, the deceased, both in their 40s, had a domestic quarrel last week.

Perturbed, on June 29, the woman left home with their three children for her maternal home in Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar district. But she reportedly left the children at a gurdwara in Fatehgarh Sahib and disappeared. The children, after spending a night at the gurdwara, reached their maternal grandparents’ home on June 30.

In an effort to bring his wife back and resolve the matter, her husband visited his in-laws, only to be told that she hadn’t reached there.

Distressed and desperate, the man approached the Nabha police, alleging that his in-laws were not allowing his wife to return.

Hours after filing the complaint, the man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Srinagar village. He left behind a video message, blaming his in-laws for his extreme step.

The same day, the woman’s body was recovered from Bhakra Canal in Patiala and moved to the mortuary of Rajindra Hospital.

Gurpreet Singh, station house officer, Bhadson police station in Patiala, said, “After talking to families of both deceased, it seems that there was a marital dispute.”

Police have booked the man’s in-laws under Section 108 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to abetment to suicide.

