Martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh: Chandigarh declares holiday
The Chandigarh administration has declared a holiday on March 23 on account of the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.
A notification in this regard was issued by the administration on Tuesday evening.
An official spokesman said March 23 will be observed as a public holiday in all government offices/boards, corporations and institutions, including industrial establishments, under the administration. Earlier in the day, the Punjab government had also declared a state holiday on March 23.
New schedule for RLA appointments
In view of the holiday, the applicants who booked their appointments for Wednesday for submission of files at the office of Registering and Licensing Authority, Sector 17, and Children Traffic Park, Sector 23, will be attended to alphabetically from March 24 to 30.
As per the new schedule, applicants whose names start with alphabets “A to C” can visit on March 24, “D to J” on March 25, “K to O” on March 28, “P to R” on March 29 and “S to Z” on March 30. No applicant will be entertained outside this schedule.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
