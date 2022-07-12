Masked men open fire at coaching institute in Haryana’s Ladwa

Four days after the attack on a private hospital in Karnal, two bike-borne men opened fire at the main entrance of a private coaching institute on the Yamunanagar-Karnal Road in Ladwa on Tuesday. No casualty or injury was reported.

It was a close shave for around 10 people, who were sitting at the reception of the institute, when the masked men started firing at the institute around 12.30pm.

The manager of the institute, Chetanya Career Consultants, Sunil Kumar, said, “When the men started shooting at the main entrance, the people in the reception area dived behind furniture to save themselves.”

A staff member, who did not want to be named, said, “Both the men were armed and fired at least 12 rounds at the main entrance, damaging the glass doors.”

Cops are yet to ascertain the reason for the attack on the Ladwa-based coaching institute, which provides consultation services and prepares students for International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Pearson Test of English (PTE) and foreign studie. (HT PHOTO)

Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel, who is heading the investigation, said, “We are combing through CCTV footage to identify the accused.” Cops are yet to ascertain the reason for the attack.

Calling the attack “shocking”, institute director Harnek Singh said they had not received any ransom calls or threats. “The government and police should take immediate steps to ensure the safety of students and staff members so that the incident is not repeated.”

The institute provides consultation services and coaching for International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Pearson Test of English (PTE) and foreign studies. An FIR was registered under Sections 307(attempt to murder), 427(damages) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.