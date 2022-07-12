Masked men open fire at coaching institute in Haryana’s Ladwa
Four days after the attack on a private hospital in Karnal, two bike-borne men opened fire at the main entrance of a private coaching institute on the Yamunanagar-Karnal Road in Ladwa on Tuesday. No casualty or injury was reported.
It was a close shave for around 10 people, who were sitting at the reception of the institute, when the masked men started firing at the institute around 12.30pm.
The manager of the institute, Chetanya Career Consultants, Sunil Kumar, said, “When the men started shooting at the main entrance, the people in the reception area dived behind furniture to save themselves.”
A staff member, who did not want to be named, said, “Both the men were armed and fired at least 12 rounds at the main entrance, damaging the glass doors.”
Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel, who is heading the investigation, said, “We are combing through CCTV footage to identify the accused.” Cops are yet to ascertain the reason for the attack.
Calling the attack “shocking”, institute director Harnek Singh said they had not received any ransom calls or threats. “The government and police should take immediate steps to ensure the safety of students and staff members so that the incident is not repeated.”
The institute provides consultation services and coaching for International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Pearson Test of English (PTE) and foreign studies. An FIR was registered under Sections 307(attempt to murder), 427(damages) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.
SAD youth wing to hold tractor march against ban on Moose Wala & Grewal's songs
The Shiromani Akali Dal's youth wing- Youth Akali Dal, said it will take out a tractor march on Thursday, opposing the Centre's ban on two Punjabi songs – 'SYL' by late Sidhu Moose Wala and 'Rihai' by Kanwar Grewal. Taking to Twitter, YAD president Parambans Singh Romana said the Akali Dal views the ban on these two songs as an attempt by the Centre to suppress the voice and sentiment of Punjabis.
Four more arrests in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
KANPUR The Special Investigation Team formed to investigate heinous crimes committed during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, arrested four more people, including a three-time corporator, for allegedly killing 13 people in Dabauli and Govind Nagar areas of the city. SIT DIG Balendu Bhushan Singh said the arrests were made in four cases after raids conducted by the SIT teams. So far, the team had arrested 21 people of the total 73 listed accused in 11 cases.
Mumbai needs 659 dispensaries, reveals NGO report
Mumbai Mumbai has a severe shortage of public dispensaries with the city needing at least 659 to fulfil the paucity. A report released by NGO Praja Foundation revealed that the worst hit is western suburbs which needs at least 315 public dispensaries. According to the norms of the Urban Design Plan Formulation and Implementation (UDPFI) by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, one public dispensary should cater to a population of 15,000 people.
Dr Sachan’s death: Why murder and not suicide
Dr YS Sachan's mysterious death in Lucknow district jail (June 22 2011), the court of special judicial magistrate, CBI, termed it as murder after taking into account several documents submitted by Sachan's wife in court. Dr Sachan was the key accused in the alleged multi-crore National Rural Health Mission scam between 2007 and 2012. Dr Sachan's body was recovered from the under-construction toilet of operation theatre of Lucknow jail hospital.
Delhi records 400 new Covid cases, positivity rate 2.92%
Delhi on Tuesday recorded 400 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one more fatality, according to the health department. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's Covid caseload climbed to 19,41,415 while the death toll rose to 26,285, the bulletin said. Delhi had on Monday reported 280 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent. No new deaths were logged.
