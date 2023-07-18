Two masked men shoot Chandigarh University student dead in Kharar

Two masked men shot dead a 21-year-old student of Chandigarh University after knocking on the door of his rented accommodation in Sarpanch Colony, Bhagomajra, Kharar, on Sunday evening. The victim’s rented house in Sarpanch Colony, Bhagomajra, Kharar. (HT Photo)

Another student visiting him also suffered a bullet injury in the left knee after getting caught in the crossfire, said police. Two friends of the deceased, also in the room, had a narrow escape.

The deceased, Anuj Kumar, hailed from Bhiwani, Haryana, and was a final-year student of computer science engineering at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. (HT)

The deceased, Anuj Kumar, hailed from Bhiwani, Haryana, and was a final-year student of computer science engineering at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. The other student who suffered a bullet wound, Praneet Sharma, 21, a native of Nagali village, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, is a third-year student of the same course.

Under treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, Praneet was stable enough to give his police statement.

He said on Sunday, he went to meet Anuj at his house, where Anuj’s four friends from Bhiwani — Sandeep Bhatti, Vipal, Nitin and Ankit — were already present.

“Around 11 pm, Vipal and Ankit left to get food from a nearby market, while me and Anuj were sitting in the living room. Nitin was present in another room. At 11.10 pm, the doorbell rang and Sandeep opened the main door,” Praneet said.

Two masked men, with their heads covered, asked for Anuj and Sandeep pointed at him. Before Anuj could react, one of the two men took out a gun and fired six to seven shots at him, said Praneet.

“Four bullets hit Anuj in the cheek, chest, ribs and a leg, while one bullet hit my left knee. We both fell on the ground and the shooters fled the spot,” Praneet added.

Hearing Praneet’s screams, people gathered at the spot, while Ankit and Vipal also returned from the market.

They rushed the victims to the Kharar civil hospital in private vehicles, but Anuj was declared brought dead and Praneet was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Police responded to the scene on being informed by the civil hospital staff. Cops from the Kharar City police and Mohali CIA staff initiated investigation while forensic teams collected evidence.

DSP Rupinder Kaur Sohi said the shooters were yet to be identified. “We are investigating the case from all angles, including old rivalry, if any. The deceased’s family has arrived from Bhiwani, but we are yet to record their statements.”

Another senior official said they had strong leads and will arrest the assailants soon.

Sources said Anuj had a brawl outside a restaurant in Mohali around seven to eight months ago. Police are investigating whether that brawl could be the reason behind the murder. Meanwhile, Kharar City police have booked the shooters under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Called father 20 minutes before attack

Anuj’s father Rajesh Kumar, a government school teacher in Bhiwani, said he spoke to Anuj 20 minutes before he was shot.

“My son called me around 10.50 pm. Since he had to take his last exam on July 27, he asked me to pick him up from Kharar. After talking to him, I went to sleep and was woken up by a call from his friend, who alerted me that he had met with an accident. When I rushed to Kharar with my relatives, we got to know that he was murdered,” said the grieving father.

Anuj leaves behind his parents and two sisters. The autopsy will be conducted by a board of three doctors at PGIMER on Tuesday.

