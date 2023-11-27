Masked men vandalise Ludhiana bakery, leave owner injured

A bakery shop near the clock tower was allegedly vandalised by two masked men who also left the shop’s owner injured on Saturday night. The incident was captured in the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) installed at the establishment. Masked men vandalise Ludhiana bakery and attacked the owner. (HT File)

Owner of the bakery alleged that he had indulged in a spat with a resident of a nearby locality recently. The owner, Raghubir Singh, filed a complaint with the Division number 1 police.

In the complaint, he alleged two men who live in a nearby locality had come to his bakery and ordered biscuits on Friday. As the worker was busy attending another customer, he could not attend to the accused right away. Following this, the accused started hurling abuses at the worker. When the owner objected to their behaviour, the accused started abusing him as well.

The owner added that on Saturday night, the accused turned up at the bakery and ordered something, however he refused to sell as they refused to pay. The accused indulged in a verbal spat with the owner on this occasion as well. They then left the shop.

The complaint further alleged that on Sunday around 10pm, two masked men came to the shop and pelted stones. The masked duo vandalised the shop and assaulted the owner as well.

The owner alleged that he suspected that individuals, who had a verbal spat with him and his workers, had vandalised the shop after covering their faces with a piece of cloth.

Division number 1 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gaganpreet Singh said that a complaint has been received by the police and they will take actions after thorough investigation of the matter.