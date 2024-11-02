Masked robbers shoot at liquor store employee in Zirakpur

Four masked men shot at a liquor store’s employee, and made off with cash and liquor bottles near Mamta Enclave Colony in Zirakpur’s Dhakoli area on Friday night. According to eyewitnesses, the robbers held the store employees at gunpoint, demanding cash and valuables. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The robbers arrived on motorcycles around 11 pm and entered the liquor store, situated on the busy Zirakpur-Shimla highway, brandishing pistols.

According to eyewitnesses, the robbers held the store employees at gunpoint, demanding cash and valuables.

During the commotion, the robbers fired two shots, one of which hit Deepak Sandhu, a worker who operates a small drinking area in the basement of the store. Snatching cash and liquor bottles, the accused fled towards Panchkula.

Sandhu was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where remains under treatment.

Dhakoli police arrived at the scene, and took possession of the CCTV footage from the liquor store and surrounding areas in hopes of identifying the robbers.

A case has been registered against the robbers under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.