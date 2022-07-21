Masks back in five Jammu and Kashmir districts amid Covid surge
With Covid cases continuing an upward trend in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have announced the decision to reintroduce masks in public spaces in five districts including in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar.
The union territory on Tuesday saw 333 fresh Covid infections, reporting such numbers after a gap of over five months.
Amid the surge, the district disaster management authorities and deputy commissioners of districts including Srinagar, Jammu, Bandipora, Ramban and Ganderbal have made face masks and social distancing mandatory at public places in separate orders on Tuesday.
Speaking about the same Srinagar deputy commissioner Aijaz Asad on Wednesday said, “For the past few days, there has been a spike in Covid cases. We need to be more cautious in view of the spike and indulge in Covid-appropriate behaviour.”
“After facing a number of waves, everybody now knows about the precautions. People should wear masks in public places to save themselves as the cases are increasing,” he added.
Jammu disaster management authority chairperson Avny Lavasa, meanwhile, also advised schools, colleges, multiplexes, hotels and banks to adhere to the guidelines and advisories in an order reading, “All district and sectoral officers shall ensure usage of face masks by all officers and officials in their respective offices.”
Doctors’ body cautions against creating panic
Cautioning against the creation of unnecessary panic, the Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK), said the Covid case count was irrelevant as the same was not leading to more hospitalisations in the current scenario. The association appealed to the public to not panic.
The association president and an influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan said the case count was used as a metric early in the pandemic as a rise in the cases inevitably led to an increase in hospitalisation and deaths at the time. He, however, was quick to point out that the situation has changed since, adding with widespread immunity in the general population due to vaccination and natural immunity, most infections are mild.
“It is time for us to stop worrying about cases and shift our focus on hospitalisation which is miniscule at this point in time. Relying on case numbers as the metric to decide mitigations will trap us forever,” he said.
The association president said Covid has entered into an endemic stage and the rise and fall in cases was going to be a routine process. “It has become yet another infection joining many other diseases that we have learned to live with,” he added.
In the past week of July 13 to 19, the Covid infections have doubled to 1,366 from 676 in the week before. The active cases tally had also crossed 1,400 on July 19 in the union territory, a massive jump from being below 60 in the first week of June.
Of the active cases, Jammu has reported 640, followed by Srinagar’s 464. A total of five deaths have been reported this month — all in the district of Jammu.
(with inputs from Jammu)
-
14-year-old girl found hanging in Ludhiana: Girl’s father, brothers used to harass her, say suspect’s kin
The family of the man, who has been booked for the murder of Ajay's' 14-year-old house help who found hanging at his house in Kundanpuri, said the girl was depressed as her father and brother used to harass her. Anjali Sharma, the sister-in-law of the suspect, Ajay Sharma, 65, while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, said her brother-in-law has been in police custody since Monday for a crime he did not commit.
-
Patiala jail inmates attack jail staff during checking, four arrested
Four inmates at the Patiala central jail opened attack on the assistant jail superintendent when he went to check the barracks after getting a complaint that they had asked their fellow inmate for ransom. Following the complaint, additional superintendent Dhaliwal, assistant superintendent Amarveer and other employees reached the barracks to carry out a search. On seeing them, the accused tried to flee but Amarveer nabbed Amanpreet Singh and started frisking him.
-
Assistant engineer held for taking bribe in Pulwama
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested the rural development department's assistant engineer of the Pulwama sub-division Awantipora, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 for the release of a payment. In a statement, ACB said they received a complaint alleging therein that Mushtaq the accused assistant engineer Ahmad Najar was demanding the bribe for releasing a call deposit receipt amount of ₹7,000.
-
Cabinet expansion and Monsoon session in the next few days, promises CM Shinde
Hours after the Supreme Court announced the next hearing on a clutch of petitions filed by warring Shiv Sena factions to August 1, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde indicated he was ready to expand his Cabinet in the next few days. His 20-day old government so far has only 2 ministers--him and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
-
Ludhiana: Loan adviser ends life, 8 booked for abetment to suicide
Eight people, including Valmiki Samaj Maha Panchayat president Samay Singh Birla, have been booked for abetment to suicide after a load adviser ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance. The other suspects are Ajay Sood, Rohit Goyal Jaz, Moti Ram, Daya Sharma, Neeraj Kumar Bains and Rohit, all residents of Shimlapuri. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's wife .
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics