Mass deportations an eye opener for youth, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Urging the youth of the state to learn lessons from the recent mass deportation of illegal migrants from the US, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday urged them to shun the idea of going abroad by wrong means and work hard at their native state to make it a frontrunner in the country. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the AAP government has already given more than 50,000 government jobs to the youths in Punjab purely based on merit. (HT File)

“The mass deportation from the United States is an eye-opener for all of us. We are blessed to have taken birth on this sacred land which is the most fertile in the world. Due to the failure of successive governments in the state, youths were forced to migrate to other countries in search of greener pastures,” Mann said while addressing a gathering during a sports tournament.

Targeting Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu for blaming AAP for the migration from the state, Mann said that in the third list of illegal immigrants, 89 deportees are from Gujarat will he (Bittu) blame the BJP government there.

Mann said the AAP government has already given more than 50,000 government jobs to the youths in Punjab purely based on merit. “This is for the first time in the history of the state that such a large number of government jobs have been given to the youth in three years.” This trend will continue in the coming days too as a large number of jobs are in the pipeline, the CM said while claiming a reverse migration is being witnessed in Punjab as youths are leaving foreign land to get government jobs in the state.