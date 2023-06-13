Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drone lands inside high-security Amritsar jail, turns out to be toy

Drone lands inside high-security Amritsar jail, turns out to be toy

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jun 13, 2023 01:00 AM IST

After launching searches, police found that the drone was in fact a toy that had strayed off while being flown by a minor girl

A massive search operation was launched after a drone landed inside the high-security Amritsar Central Jail on Sunday night.

The jail, which houses thousands of inmates, including dreaded gangsters, was put on high alert after the drone entered its premises around 9.30 pm.

The paramilitary force deployed for the jail’s security and Amritsar commisionerate’s police remained on toes for several hours, launching searches on the jail premises and its adjoining areas, while suspecting an attack by gangsters or terrorists.

Eventually, it was found that the drone was in fact a toy that had strayed off while being flown by a minor girl.

“Our teams were searching outside the prison after the drone landed inside the jail. During search and questioning of locals, it was found that the drone was being flown by a girl. Her father had recently brought the drone from Dubai. It didn’t have GPS or cameras,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP-Central) Surinder Singh.

He said no legal action was taken as the investigation found no deliberate intention behind the incident.

Jails across the state have been on high alert following inputs of a possible armed attack to help jailed gangsters escape.

