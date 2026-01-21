Massive streetlight theft plunges Ludhiana’s key roads into darkness

Around 100 to 150 streetlights are vanishing across Ludhiana every month, with local authorities struggling to trace the disappearance. The widespread theft has plunged several of the city’s busiest arterial roads into complete darkness, forcing thousands of commuters to navigate high speed traffic lanes at serious risk, officials familiar with the matter said. Around 100 to 150 streetlights are vanishing across Ludhiana every month, with local authorities struggling to trace the disappearance. (HT Photo)

Among the worst affected stretches are Preet Palace to Samrala Chowk, areas near CRP Colony, Jalandhar Bypass, the vicinity of Basti Jodhewal and the Southern Bypass, which witness heavy vehicular movement round the clock, officials added.

According to officials, the large-scale theft of functional streetlights, poles and cables has become a recurring civic problem, particularly during winter months when fog further reduces visibility. Even after repeated complaints and police cases, the thefts continue unabated, leaving long stretches of key arterial roads poorly lit or completely dark.

Reportedly, the municipal corporation receives 100 to 150 reports of missing streetlights every month with miscreants making away not only with bolted streetlight fixtures but also with entire poles and underground cables.

Officials said the scale of the thefts is particularly alarming as the stolen streetlight poles weigh nearly 150 kg and measure 9 to 10 metres in height yet miscreants have managed to uproot and remove them without being caught. Several thefts are reportedly carried out in full public view, even during peak traffic hours.

Explaining the gravity of the situation, Manjitinder Singh, executive engineer (XEN, Light Wing) of the Municipal Corporation said,” Ludhiana is witnessing an alarming surge in streetlight thefts. Every month, we record 50 to 150 cases where miscreants, mostly drug addicts, unbolt and remove entire poles. They have become so audacious that many thefts are carried out openly during heavy traffic rush,” he said.

Singh added that repeated attempts to involve the police have failed to deter the offenders. “We have lodged several complaints and FIRs, but there has been no effective deterrence. Each pole costs the corporation around ₹25,000, also resulting in significant financial losses,” he said.

The problem is particularly acute along the Preet Palace stretch, Southern Bypass and Jalandhar Bypass which fall under the maintenance of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). “We have written two to three letters to the NHAI highlighting the missing streetlights and the associated safety risks, but the situation remains unresolved,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, commuters are forced to navigate heavy traffic lanes in pitch darkness, putting their lives at risk.

Sakshi Singla, an office goer, said, “Travelling on stretches like Preet Palace to Samrala Chowk after sunset has become extremely dangerous. There are long patches with no streetlights at all and vehicles speed through in complete darkness. During foggy nights, it becomes almost impossible to judge distances and even a minor mistake can turn fatal.”

Similarly, Neha Verma, a resident of Basti Jodhewal said,” Accidents near this stretch have become a regular occurrence, especially during odd hours. Without lighting, potholes and sharp turns are visible only at the last moment. The authorities need to take proper measures to fix the issue.”

When contacted, Amit Nandal from the light wing of the NHAI said,” I will ask my officials to inspect the affected areas and take swift action.”