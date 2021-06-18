Master cadre recruitment exam:1,033 candidates to appear in Ludhiana

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, the examination for recruitment of master cadre teachers — fresh and backlog — for English, science and mathematics will be conducted at three examination centres across the district on June 20 and June 21.

The Punjab government will be enlisting 2,527 teachers to fill vacancies in border-area schools. The examination will be conducted in two shifts — 9.30am to noon and 2pm to 4.30pm.

As many as 1,033 candidates have applied for the examination from Ludhiana, of which 742 applicants will appear for the English examination in the morning shift and 291 for the science examination in the evening shift on June 20, while 333 candidates will take the mathematics examination on June 21 in the morning shift.

Three government schools have been made centres for the examination. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Punjab Agricultural University, will accommodate 291 candidates; Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Jawahar Nagar, 242 candidates; and GSSS, Mundian Kalan, 500 applicants.

Applicants will be asked to answer 150 multiple choice questions for each subject. Each question will carry one mark.

As per Covid protocols, no more than 24 candidates will be accommodated in a room and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements will be made to sanitise the hands of staff and candidates at the examination centre.

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall at 8.45 am and 1.15 pm in the respective shifts. Those reaching the examination hall after 10am and 2pm will not be allowed to take the exam.

District education officer, secondary, Lakhvir Singh, said, “School principals have been asked to depute Class-4 employees from their own school for the examination. Superintendents, deputy superintendents and invigilators will be deputed by the department.”