Ludhiana woman kidnapped, sold to Rajasthan man, raped

A matchmaker abducted a married woman from the city and sold her to a man in Rajasthan for ₹2 lakh who allegedly raped her for at least seven months and impregnated her, police said on Tuesday.

On July 27, the woman managed to escape and reached Ludhiana after boarding a bus.

The Meharban Police lodged an FIR against the matchmaker and her accomplices on the statement of the cousin of the victim. The accused have been identified as Kirna of Captain Colony, who is a matchmaker, her husband Laddi, and her aides, including Simran, Billo, Manjit of Captain Colony and Rajveer Majhu of Rajasthan.

The victim, who has a 4-year-old son, said that she had approached the matchmaker Kirna to intervene after a spat between her and her husband in December last.

The woman said that on January 4, she had left her in-law’s house to see Kirna and requested her to intervene. Kirna kept her in her house for at least 10 days. Later, the accused took her along with them on the pretext of paying obeisance at Shri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar. After boarding the train, the accused offered her a cup of tea after which she lost consciousness.

The woman said that after she gathered consciousness, she found herself in Rajasthan in the house of Rajveer, who told her that he had bought her from the accused for ₹2 lakh. The accused confined her in the house and raped her for 7 months. She was impregnated.

On July 27, she managed to escape from the house and made a call to her cousin in Ludhiana seeking help. She boarded a bus and reached Ludhiana. Later, she filed a complaint to the police.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 363 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. Medical examination of the woman is pending. After medical examination, more sections could be added in the FIR, the ASI said.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

