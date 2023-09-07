‘May invite more leaders for Kaithal rally’: INLD MLA Abhay Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday said the foundation of what is now called ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ (INDIA) was laid by INLD patriarch OP Chautala who had given the call for forming the third front and entrusted the task of stitching anti-BJP alliance to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday said the foundation of what is now called ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ (INDIA) was laid by INLD patriarch OP Chautala who had given the call for forming the third front and entrusted the task of stitching anti-BJP alliance to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a press conference, the INLD’s lone MLA from Ellenabad segment, however, desisted from giving a direct reply when asked if the INLD will join INDIA where the Congress, an arch-rival of the INLD in Haryana, is the key political party leading the anti-BJP conglomeration of over two dozen parties.

He said that large number of leaders of the INDIA had confirmed their participation in INLD’s annual rally being held in Kaithal on September 25 to mark the birth anniversary of the party founder late Chaudhary Devi Lal.

Asked if the party will invite Congress leaders to attend the Kaithal rally, Chautala said: “We still have the time to invite some more people...we will hold discussion on this subject and take a decision...we may invite more leaders.”

According to Chautala, it was the INLD that prompted other opposition parties to join hands and form anti-BJP coalition. “Who had laid the foundation of this (anti-BJP front INDIA). INLD is responsible for this as party supremo Chautala kept persuading Nitish Kumar to bring together all the opposition political parties and form an alliance...” he said responding to a question.

He said among the leaders who have confirmed their participation in the rally include Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, former governor Satyapal Malik, and veteran leader and CPI general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Chautala said he will personally meet Sharad Pawar to extend the invite and that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Badal will also attend this rally.

JJP to hold rally in Rajasthan on Sept 25

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is the breakaway faction of the INLD, and a junior coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, will hold a rally in Sikar of Rajasthan on September 25 to mark the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Devi Lal. The ‘Kisan Vijay Samaan Diwas’ rally will sound the poll bugle of the JJP in Rajasthan where the party is planning to contest assembly elections in an alliance with the BJP. On Wednesday Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala held a public meeting in Sikar, according to a release.