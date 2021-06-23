Mayor promises free WiFi from digital boards in Panchkula markets

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal on Tuesday promised residents free WiFi from digital boards being installed in Panchkula city.

“In European countries, news, surrounding information, information about government and administration facilities are displayed on the digital board itself, and the same system is being launched in Panchkula,” said Goyal.

He said, “The digital boards are installed in many places, but only advertisements are run on them currently. The new system is being tested.”

Goyal said that the work of installing the digital boards had started at various places. The municipal corporation has entrusted Taksha Media Private Limited with the task of setting up the boards: “In lieu of this work, not even a single rupee will be spent by the MC, and advertising money of ₹12 lakh will be taken from the company annually,” said Goyal.

Panchkula mayor added that a server room will also be set up and in case of any crime, the police would immediately inform the server room and the message would be flashed on all the digital boards of the city. These boards will display emergency numbers, municipal services, water, electricity, sewerage helpline numbers, weather, air quality index and news headlines. “With the big digital boards installed in markets, the people coming here will be provided free WiFi,” he added.

The entire project is expected to cost around ₹7 crore. The company claims that the maintenance, WiFi, electricity, software of the digital board will cost around ₹15 lakh annually: 62 digital screens and 50 guide maps will be installed in the city under this project.